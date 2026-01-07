McCollum tallied 27 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes during the Wizards' 120-112 win over the Magic on Tuesday.

McCollum led all scorers during Tuesday's win, with 10 of his 27 points coming in the fourth quarter to help stave off the Magic's late comeback attempt. It's the second game in a row where the 2013 first-rounder has scored at least 20 points, and over his last five outings he has averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 threes over 30.4 minutes per game.