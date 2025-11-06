McCollum amassed three points (1-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and four assists in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 136-107 loss to the Celtics.

McCollum's output went from bad to worse, as he delivered a season-low three points in the loss. Saying he is washed might be a little premature, although fantasy managers have to be getting frustrated with his production thus far. Through eight games, he is averaging 11.6 points and 2.0 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes per contest.