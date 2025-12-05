McCollum registered 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block over 31 minutes during the Wizards' 146-101 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.

It was an offensive struggle for the Wizards for most of Thursday's game, though McCollum was one of the bright spots with a team-high 22 points, and he tied Jordan Walsh for the second-most points in the game behind Derrick White (30). McCollum has scored 20-plus points in four of his last seven outings, and over that span he has averaged 22.1 points on 50.8 percent shooting, 3.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 3.3 threes and 0.9 steals over 29.9 minutes per game.