McCollum (foot) was traded to the Wizards on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Kelly Olynyk (heel) and a future second-round pick were also included in the package sent to Washington, with Jordan Poole (elbow), Saddiq Bey (knee) and the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft heading to New Orleans. McCollum, who missed the end of the 2024-25 season with a contusion, will likely be fully healthy in no time. The veteran guard will be on an expiring $30.6 million contract in Washington, making him a candidate to be flipped again down the road. The Wizards are in the early stages of a rebuild, which makes McCollum an odd fit on the roster.