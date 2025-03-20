Jones racked up 24 points (9-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 loss to the Jazz.

Jones led the team in scoring off the bench Wednesday, establishing a new career high with his 24 points. The 15-53 Wizards have begun giving their starters and reserves a fairly even split in playing time in each of their past two games, so Jones may be able to carve out a meaningful role down the stretch. The 22-year-old has logged at least 24 minutes in consecutive contests, and fantasy managers should keep an eye on his workload.