Jones totaled 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, four assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Saturday's 115-112 loss to Brooklyn.

Jones was one of the best players for the Wizards in this tight loss to the Nets, and he posted his second-best scoring output of the campaign. As if that 20-point showing wasn't enough, Jones also delivered decent numbers in other categories, particularly in the assists and steals departments. Jones has scored in double digits in just three appearances this season, however, so it's hard to rely on him for sustained scoring production.