Kispert chipped in 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt) and three rebounds across 40 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 loss to the Raptors.

Kispert has been on a roll of late, surpassing the 15-point mark in his last two starts and scoring in double digits in six of his previous eight outings. Kispert is seeing more time due to the injuries affecting the roster, and he could be a viable fantasy option Tuesday against the Celtics as long as he remains in the starting role, which is not set in stone as of now.