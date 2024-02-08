Kispert contributed 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 114-106 loss to Cleveland.

Just two games after setting a season high with 26 points, Kispert came within a three-pointer of matching that output. The 2021 first-round pick has dropped at least 15 points in four straight games, taking advantage of the extra work he's picking up with Marvin Bagley (back) on the shelf. Over that four-game stretch, Kispert's averaging 20.0 points, 3.8 boards, 3.3 threes and 2.3 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor.