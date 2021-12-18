Kispert (quadriceps) will be available Saturday against the Jazz.
Kispert has seen at least 19 minutes in each of his past four appearances, but there have been two DNP-CDs mixed in. During this stretch, he's averaging 6.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 20.3 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Questionable vs. Utah•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Set for minutes boost•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Solid output off bench•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Plays nine minutes Thursday•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Scores 12 in preseason debut•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Starting Tuesday's preseason opener•