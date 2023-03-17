Kispert will come off the bench Friday against the Cavaliers.
Kispert notched 16 points during Tuesday's game against the Pistons, but he will head back to the bench with Kyle Kuzma in the starting lineup following a one-game absence. Kispert is averaging 9.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game when coming off the bench this season.
