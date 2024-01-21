Kispert totaled 16 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Saturday's 131-127 loss to the Spurs.

Kispert has been productive in a bench role for the Wizards, putting up solid scoring figures thanks to his three-point shooting. Kispert is averaging 11.6 points per game while shooting 38.1 percent from beyond the arc across nine January contests.