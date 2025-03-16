Kispert has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to a left thumb sprain.
Kispert checked out of the game with 5:01 remaining in the third quarter before the Wizards ruled him out shortly thereafter. Kispert will likely undergo further testing after the game, and he could be at risk of missing the Wizards' next game Monday versus the Trail Blazers. Kispert finished Saturday's contest with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes.
