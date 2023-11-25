Kispert racked up 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Friday's 131-128 loss to the Bucks.

Though Kispert came off the bench (as he has throughout the campaign), his 33 minutes were second-most on Washington. The 24-year-old certainly justified the hefty playing time by hitting the 20-point mark for the second time this season on the strength of an impressive 6-for-10 shooting performance from deep. Kispert's playing time and production have varied too much for him to be a reliable fantasy asset, but he's established some value in deep leagues as a three-point specialist with 2.0 triples per contest on 38.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Managers should be aware, however, that Kispert has yet to show an ability to produce in other categories over his NBA career thus far.