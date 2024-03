Kispert will start Sunday's game against the Heat.

With Richaun Holmes (toe) and Marvin Bagley (back) out, the Wizards will go small with Kyle Kuzma at center, opening up a spot on the wing for Kispert. Across his previous three starts this season, Kispert has averaged 12.7 points, 3.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game.