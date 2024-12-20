Kispert (ankle) tallied 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes Thursday in the Wizards' 123-114 win over the Hornets.

Kispert made his return to action following a five-game absence due to a sprained left ankle. Even though the Wizards remained without Kyle Kuzma (rib), Kispert didn't fill his spot in the starting five but still made an impact off the bench in a sub-20-minute bench role. Kispert's playing time could pick up a bit as he becomes further removed from the injury, but he lacks a well-rounded fantasy profile and is best viewed as a streaming option for three-pointers.