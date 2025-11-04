Kispert logged 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 202 FT) and four assists over 15 minutes during the Wizards' 119-102 loss to the Knicks on Monday.

Kispert led the Wizards' bench in scoring and finished tied with Kyshawn George and Bilal Coulibaly in points behind Alex Sarr (19). Kispert entered Monday's game having connected on just 28.0 percent of his three-point attempts on 4.2 3PA/G to open the season, but his efficiency during Monday's loss is an encouraging sign for the fifth-year pro. He connected on 39.1 percent of his three-point attempts across the three regular seasons prior to the 2025-26 campaign.