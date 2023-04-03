Kispert closed with 29 points (10-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and three rebounds across 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-109 loss to the Knicks.

Kispert has posted season-high point totals in back-to-back games, as the Wizards continue to run out a depleted roster. Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Bradley Beal (knee), Monte Morris (ankle) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) all missed Sunday's game, giving Kispert a chance to lead the Wizards in shots. Outside of points and threes, Kispert won't produce much for fantasy managers. But Kispert has been a top-50 player in nine-category leagues over the past week making him an important fantasy asset for the final week of the season.