Kispert racked up 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 18 minutes during Monday's 136-128 loss to the Thunder.

Kispert missed just one shot from the field en route to his eighth double-digit scoring effort over his last nine appearances. During that stretch, he's averaged 13.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.2 minutes per game.