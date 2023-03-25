Kispert ended Friday's 136-124 win over San Antonio with 26 points (9-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 36 minutes.

Bradley Beal has a "mild" left knee sprain and is day-to-day, but with Washington sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, the Wizards may proceed with caution. Kispert had the greenest of lights Friday night as he set a new career-high for points, and he's cleared 30 minutes in six of his last seven games. His fantasy trajectory is pointing straight up.