Kispert amassed 27 points (9-14 FG, 9-14 3Pt) and three rebounds over 42 minutes during Friday's 116-109 loss to the Magic.

Kispert's 27 points mark a new career best, and the same is true for his nine makes from three-point range. He ended up just one three-pointer away from the Wizards' single game record. The three highest scoring games in Kispert's career have come in March, and he's doing a wonderful job picking up the slack offensively with the Wizards missing several key players.