Kispert has travelled back to Washington to get his sprained left thumb examined by team doctors, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Kispert suffered the injury during the Wizards' win over the Nuggets on Saturday. He was already ruled out for Monday's bout against Portland, and it appears the injury may be severe enough to warrant a multi-game absence. An update from the Wizards regarding Kispert's thumb should be announced once he's undergone further tests.