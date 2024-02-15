Kispert logged 20 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 133-126 loss to the Pelicans.

It's the fourth time in the last seven games Kispert has scored at least 20 points from the second unit, although he'd managed only 10 points total in the prior two contests coming into Wednesday. The third-year forward is still averaging 16.9 points, 4.1 boards, 2.9 threes and 2.7 assists over that stretch in 27.6 minutes a game, and he could be emerging as the Wizards' most consistent bench player.