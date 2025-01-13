Kispert produced 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one block across 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 136-95 loss to Oklahoma City.

Washington's starting five had a brutal shooting night against a tough Thunder defense, and Kispert wound up leading the team in scoring as the Wizards limped to a 33.7 percent performance from the floor and a 19.6 percent (9-for-46) showing from three-point range. Kispert posted a goose egg himself Friday in Chicago, but for the most part, he's been a consistent threat off the bench since returning from an ankle injury in mid-December. Over the last 13 games, the fourth-year wing is averaging 12.8 points, 2.4 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.9 assists in 25.9 minutes a contest while shooting 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.