Kispert ended Friday's 117-116 loss to the Hornets with 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 31 minutes.

Kispert came off the bench Friday but ended up starting the second half over Deni Avdija, who played just nine minutes. The sophomore marksman is on pace for career highs in points (9.3), assists (1.7), steals (0.7) and threes (1.7) per game, plus field-goal percentage (52.6) and three-point percentage (44.1). He's mostly a streaming option for deeper leagues.