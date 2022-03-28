Kispert provided 25 points (9-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and three assists across 41 minutes during Sunday's 123-115 victory over the Warriors.

Kispert poured in a career-high 25 points across a whopping 41 minutes -- joining Bradley Beal and Jordan Crawford as the only rookies in franchise history with 25-plus points and five-plus threes in a contest. His scoring output is maddeningly inconsistent, but Kispert is shooting 40.9 percent from beyond the arc over his last 15 games.