Kispert will start Wednesday's game versus the Bulls, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Kispert draws into the starting five for the first time since Nov. 27 due to Bradley Beal (hamstring) being sidelined. Kispert has logged minutes in the low 30s in the last two games and should maintain a similar workload while Beal is out. He's also displayed some promising signs offensively of late, tallying double digits in three of the last four games.