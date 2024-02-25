Kispert is questionable for Sunday's game against Cleveland due to an illness.
Kispert is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which had been undisclosed prior to 30 minutes before Washington's 6:00 pm E.T. tipoff versus the Cavaliers. If Kispert is unable to suit up, Landry Shamet and Johnny Davis would likely see bumps in usage.
