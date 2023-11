Kispert poured in 12 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists and a rebound in Wednesday's 130-117 loss to the Mavericks.

Although the Wizards are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, Kispert's production certainly has not wavered, as he's averaged 11.3 points, 2.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals on 40 percent shooting from three in that stretch. Expect the sharpshooter to continue seeing extended minutes in the wake of Delon Wright's (knee) absence.