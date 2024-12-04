Kispert went back to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against Cleveland due to an apparent left ankle injury, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.
Kispert appeared to roll his left ankle while driving to the basket and limped back to the locker room. With Kispert and Kyshawn George (ankle) both heading to the locker room in the second quarter, Carlton Carrington, Johnny Davis and Marvin Bagley are candidates to see a slight uptick in playing time.
More News
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Won't return against Cleveland•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Leads from deep off bench in loss•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Limited role continues•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Records three steals•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Modest production in large role•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Stands out off bench Monday•