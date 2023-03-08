Kispert recorded 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 win over the Pistons.

Kispert missed just one shot from the field en route to his highest scoring output since Jan. 9 and notched his fourth straight game in double figures. During that stretch, the Gonzaga product is averaging 12.3 points while shooting 72.0 percent from the field and 62.0 percent from deep. While Kispert's recent offensive outburst has been nice, his incredible shooting percentages suggest a regression is coming soon.