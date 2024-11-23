Kispert ended Friday's 108-96 loss to Boston with six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes.

Kispert continues to see his playing time ebb and flow depending on whether his shot is falling. On a team with very little to play for, Kispert is in the unfortunate situation of being on the outside looking in when it comes to guaranteed minutes. Barring a couple of injuries to other players, Kispert will likely remain a streaky scoring option off the bench.