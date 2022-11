Kispert's (ankle) minutes will be limited in his return to the floor Friday versus the Nets, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Kispert's minutes restriction isn't surprising, considering he hasn't played yet in the regular season. The second-year guard should be a bigger part of the plan once his conditioning is up to speed. It's unclear exactly how low his limit will be, but it's presumably below the 23.4 minutes per game he averaged last season.