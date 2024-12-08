Kispert (ankle) is listed out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

One of eight players ruled out by the Wizards, Kispert will be in street clothes for the third game in a row while he tends to a left ankle sprain. With fellow wings Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Kyshawn George (ankle), Saddiq Bey (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (rib) among the players sitting out Sunday, more minutes should be available for Carlton Carrington, Justin Champagnie and Jared Butler.