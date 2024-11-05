Kispert ended with four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during Monday's 125-112 loss to the Warriors.

After averaging 15.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 32.3 minutes over a three-game stretch, Kispert has totaled eight points (3-17 FG), eight rebounds and two assists in 60 minutes over his past two games. With Kyle Kuzma (groin) sidelined, there are more opportunities for Kispert, but Washington's youngsters -- Carlton Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr -- have stolen the show recently.