Kispert isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Bucks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Bradley Beal will replace Kispert in the starting lineup after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury. The second-year guard averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 32.0 minutes over that span.
