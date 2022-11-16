Kispert isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Thunder, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Kispert will move to the bench as Bradley Beal (conditioning) returns to the lineup. Kispert averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.4 minutes in five games as a starter.
