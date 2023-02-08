Kispert isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus Charlotte, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Kispert will be replaced by Bradley Beal in the starting five Wednesday. The second-year guard has started in 14 of the Wizards' last 20 games and is averaging 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 26.8 minutes over that span.
