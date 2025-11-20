Kispert ended Wednesday's 120-109 loss to the Timberwolves with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 11 minutes.

Kispert failed to score for the second time this season, having now failed to top double digits in five straight appearances. Washington is looking to the future, of which Kispert may not be a sizeable part. At best, he should be viewed as a potential three-point streaming candidate if and when those ahead of him in the rotation are missing time.