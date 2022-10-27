Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Kispert (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and is "really close" to returning despite being out for Friday's game versus the Pacers, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washingtonreports.

Kispert is on track to match his 4-6 weeks timeline for recovery after spraining his ankle in early October. The earliest Kisper can return will be Sunday versus the Celtics.