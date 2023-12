Kispert posted 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one block across 25 minutes during Friday's 129-118 loss to Golden State.

Kispert led all bench players in Friday's contest in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from the field in just 25 minutes of action. Kispert has been a nice spark on Washington's second unit this season, tallying at least 15 or more points in seven outings including in two of his last five contests.