Kispert (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Kispert will miss a fifth consecutive game with a sprained left ankle, and there's no clarity when the forward will be able to return to the hardwood. Carlton Carrington is expected to continue seeing more minutes with Kispert out, though Johnny Davis and Jared Butler could also see more minutes. His next chance to play will come against the Hornets on Thursday.
More News
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Missing third straight game•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Out for Saturday•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Won't return against Cleveland•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Leaves for locker room Tuesday•