Kispert logged 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes of Thursday's 119-98 preseason loss to Detroit.

Kispert underwent successful surgery on his left thumb back on March 18, but he's been a full go throughout the preseason. Kispert is projected to have a sizable role with the second unit in 2025-26, though you could argue that the Wizards may be more inclined to play their young wings as the season progresses.