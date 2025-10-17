Wizards' Corey Kispert: Notches 12 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kispert logged 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes of Thursday's 119-98 preseason loss to Detroit.
Kispert underwent successful surgery on his left thumb back on March 18, but he's been a full go throughout the preseason. Kispert is projected to have a sizable role with the second unit in 2025-26, though you could argue that the Wizards may be more inclined to play their young wings as the season progresses.
