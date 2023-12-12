Kispert ended with nine points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Monday's 146-101 loss to Philadelphia.

After a hot start to the month, Kispert has cooled off in his last two outings. Through four December games, he's averaging a solid 11.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in 22.8 minutes per contest. However, his lack of defense continues to hold him back in nine-category leagues with a total of one block and one steal in that span.