Kispert (thumb) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Kispert hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a fractured right thumb, though he's set to return to action Tuesday. The 26-year-old forward is averaging 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 19.9 minutes per contest over 17 regular-season appearances (two starts) thus far. It wouldn't be surprising if he operated under a minutes restriction against Charlotte following the extended absence.