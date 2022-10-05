Kispert will miss approximately four to six weeks after spraining his left ankle during Sunday's preseason contest against the Warriors.

Kispert is set to miss at least the first few weeks of the regular season due to the ankle sprain. This is a tough blow for the second-year guard, who finished his rookie season posting 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists over the final 29 games of his rookie campaign. In his absence, rookie first-round pick Johnny Davis figures to garner an increased reserve role to start the 2022-23 campaign.