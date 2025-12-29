site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Out again Monday
RotoWire Staff
Kispert (hamstring) won't play Monday against the Suns.
Kispert will be sidelined for a third straight game Monday and remains without a clear return date. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Bucks.
