Kispert was diagnosed Thursday with a fractured to the end of his right thumb and is expected to miss multiple weeks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Robbins notes that Kispert won't need surgery to address the injury, which typically requires about three weeks to heal without a procedure. The Wizards are already without Tre Johnson (hip) on the wing, and Kispert's absence could allow players such as Cam Whitmore and Will Riley to move into larger roles in the Washington rotation in the short term. Kispert holds averages of 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 19.9 minutes while suiting up in each of the Wizards' first 17 games.