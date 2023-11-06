Kispert, who's listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, participated in the Wizards' morning shootaround ahead of Monday's game against the 76ers, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Kispert, Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Deni Avdija (ankle) are all listed as questionable but participated in the morning shootaround, so it appears like the Wizards are trending toward being at full strength versus Philadelphia. Across four appearances, Kispert is averaging 11.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game.