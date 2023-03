Kispert racked up 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-109 overtime loss to the Raptors.

Kispert went a perfect 4-of-4 from the three-point line, logging a few extra minutes due to an illness to Deni Avdija. While this was a solid night for anyone who streamed him in, Kispert's uptick is unlikely to last more than possibly this game. Given Avdija is only dealing with an illness, he could very well return against the Bucks on Sunday.