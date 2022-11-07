Kispert totaled six points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during Sunday's 103-97 loss to the Grizzlies.

With Bradley Beal landing in COVID-19 protocols, Kispert moved into the starting lineup and saw a slight bump in minutes relative to his season debut on Friday against the Nets (18 minutes). The 2021 first-round pick missed the first two weeks of the regular season while recovering from an ankle injury, but he should be a stable piece in the rotation going forward. Once Beal is back, Kispert will likely operate off the bench, seeing action at both small forward and shooting guard. As a rookie, Kispert averaged 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 made threes with a 46/35/87 shooting line.